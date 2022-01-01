מדריך חברות
10x Genomics
10x Genomics משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 10x Genomics נע בין $92,859 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מתקנים בקצה התחתון ל-$477,375 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 10x Genomics. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $332K

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס מכונות
Median $230K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$120K

מדען נתונים
$347K
מנהל מתקנים
$92.9K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$203K
משפטי
$375K
תפעול שיווקי
$285K
מהנדס אופטיקה
$219K
מעצב מוצר
$159K
מנהל מוצר
$353K
מגייס
$214K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$477K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá 10x Genomics er מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $477,375. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá 10x Genomics er $230,000.

