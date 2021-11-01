מדריך חברות
Starry
Starry משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Starry נע בין $104,475 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$182,408 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Starry. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $114K
מהנדס חומרה
$117K
מהנדס מכונות
$104K

מנהל מוצר
$155K
מנהל פרויקטים
$124K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$182K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$119K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Starry הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $182,408. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Starry הוא $119,400.

