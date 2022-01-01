מדריך חברות
Staples
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Staples משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Staples נע בין $26,722 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$283,575 עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Staples. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $98.5K
מכירות
Median $26.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

57 9
57 9
מנהל מוצר
Median $138K
מעצב מוצר
Median $66.4K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

אנליסט עסקי
$119K
אנליסט נתונים
$69.7K
אנליסט פיננסי
$284K
שיווק
$49.8K
מנהל פרויקטים
$96.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$40.2K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$175K
אדריכל פתרונות
$145K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$101K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Staples הוא אנליסט פיננסי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $283,575. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Staples הוא $99,500.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Staples

חברות קשורות

  • Digital River
  • Foursquare
  • Mozilla
  • Collective Health
  • Athenahealth
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים