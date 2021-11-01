מדריך חברות
Societe Generale משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Societe Generale נע בין $19,083 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$197,040 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Societe Generale. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $50K
מנהל מוצר
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $20.7K
מעצב מוצר
Median $56.6K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $82.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$62.9K
אנליסט פיננסי
$28.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$149K
בנקאי השקעות
$138K
משפטי
$189K
יועץ ניהולי
$56.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$69.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$76.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$197K
אדריכל פתרונות
$121K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$69.3K
כותב טכני
$40.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Societe Generale הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $197,040. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Societe Generale הוא $56,488.

