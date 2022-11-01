מדריך חברות
SnapCommerce
SnapCommerce משכורות

טווח המשכורת של SnapCommerce נע בין $78,802 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$227,130 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SnapCommerce. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$156K
מגייס
$78.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$227K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SnapCommerce הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $227,130. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SnapCommerce הוא $155,673.

