מדריך חברות
Skillshare
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Skillshare משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Skillshare נע בין $140,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$235,935 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Skillshare. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $140K
מעצב מוצר
$152K
מנהל מוצר
$231K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$140K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$236K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Skillshare הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $235,935. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Skillshare הוא $152,235.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Skillshare

חברות קשורות

  • MasterClass
  • Cambly
  • IXL Learning
  • Ascend Learning
  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים