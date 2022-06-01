מדריך חברות
Skilljar
Skilljar משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Skilljar נע בין $145,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$268,650 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Skilljar. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $146K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
$201K
מכירות
$269K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Skilljar הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $268,650. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Skilljar הוא $201,000.

