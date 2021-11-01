מדריך חברות
Sitel Group
Sitel Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Sitel Group נע בין $3,194 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$31,356 עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Sitel Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$6.6K
שירות לקוחות
$31.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$8.5K

מדען נתונים
$22.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$3.2K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Sitel Group is שירות לקוחות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sitel Group is $8,528.

