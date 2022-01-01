מדריך חברות
SITA משכורות

טווח המשכורת של SITA נע בין $27,739 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$129,723 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SITA. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $66.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$42.2K
פיתוח עסקי
$130K

אנליסט פיננסי
$27.7K
יועץ ניהולי
$49.5K
שיווק
$125K
מנהל מוצר
$37.5K
מנהל פרויקטים
$85.4K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$64.2K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$48.7K
אדריכל פתרונות
$47.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SITA הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $129,723. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SITA הוא $49,525.

משאבים אחרים