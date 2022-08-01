מדריך חברות
Simply משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Simply נע בין $129,894 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$147,961 עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Simply. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$143K
אנליסט נתונים
$148K
מהנדס תוכנה
$130K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Simply הוא אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $147,961. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Simply הוא $142,518.

משאבים אחרים