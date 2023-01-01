מדריך חברות
Sally Beauty Holdings
Sally Beauty Holdings משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Sally Beauty Holdings נע בין $58,800 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$129,350 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון.

$160K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$58.8K
שיווק
$68.6K
מנהל מוצר
$116K

מהנדס תוכנה
$129K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$113K
משאבים אחרים