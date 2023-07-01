מדריך חברות
Sales Transformation Group
    • אודות

    Sales Transformation Group is a technology platform that provides a proven sales system for growth-minded construction contractors. They offer an online course and group coaching to teach sales leaders how to craft the right message for their niche and develop a high integrity sales mindset. They focus on selling value and building long-term partnerships in the local market, without resorting to high-pressure tactics. Their goal is to help contractors build a sales culture of growth that will last for generations.

    http://www.salestransformationgroup.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2018
    שנת הקמה
    36
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    משאבים אחרים