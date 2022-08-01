מדריך חברות
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Saks Fifth Avenue נע בין $72,471 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$280,500 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Saks Fifth Avenue. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/8/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $200K
רואה חשבון
$95.5K
אנליסט נתונים
$79.6K

מדען נתונים
$156K
מעצב גרפי
$90.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$72.5K
שיווק
$114K
תפעול שיווקי
$151K
מנהל מוצר
$144K
מגייס
$91.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$281K
שאלות נפוצות

Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Saks Fifth Avenue är $114,425.

