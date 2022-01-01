מדריך חברות
SAIC
SAIC משכורות

טווח המשכורת של SAIC נע בין $40,768 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$651,379 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SAIC. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $83.6K
L2 $103K
L3 $122K
L4 $169K
L5 $220K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס תקשורת

מהנדס מערכות

מהנדס DevOps

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
L1 $56.8K
L2 $93.3K
L3 $119K
L4 $164K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $220K

אדריכל ענן

מדען נתונים
Median $125K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $177K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$131K
מהנדס אווירוחלל
$84.6K
תפעול עסקי
$142K
אנליסט עסקי
$75.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$40.8K
מהנדס חשמל
$230K
מהנדס חומרה
$161K
משאבי אנוש
$147K
יועץ ניהולי
$121K
מהנדס מכונות
$104K
מעצב מוצר
$651K
מנהל מוצר
$191K
מנהל תוכנית
$166K
מנהל פרויקטים
$169K
מכירות
$124K
מהנדס מכירות
$136K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$177K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

SAIC에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $651,379입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
SAIC에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $135,675입니다.

משאבים אחרים