Recharge משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Recharge נע בין $48,179 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$103,565 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Recharge. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $86.4K
מדען נתונים
$48.2K
שיווק
$73.1K

מעצב מוצר
$76.2K
מנהל מוצר
$95.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$104K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Recharge הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $103,565. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Recharge הוא $81,331.

משאבים אחרים