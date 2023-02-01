מדריך חברות
Recharge Payments
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Recharge Payments משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Recharge Payments נע בין $79,644 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$295,470 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Recharge Payments. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $195K
שיווק
$79.6K
מעצב מוצר
$128K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מנהל מוצר
$99.5K
מכירות
$223K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$295K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Recharge Payments הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $295,470. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Recharge Payments הוא $161,722.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Recharge Payments

חברות קשורות

  • PayPal
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים