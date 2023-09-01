מדריך חברות
Raisin משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Raisin נע בין $60,022 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$109,209 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Raisin. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/8/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $92.3K
מנהל מוצר
Median $77.1K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$60K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$109K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Raisin הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $109,209. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Raisin הוא $84,664.

