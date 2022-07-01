מדריך חברות
Qventus
Qventus משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Qventus נע בין $148,859 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$182,910 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Qventus. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

שירות לקוחות
$161K
מנהל מוצר
$183K
מהנדס תוכנה
$176K

אדריכל פתרונות
$149K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Qventus הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $182,910. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Qventus הוא $168,589.

