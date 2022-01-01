מדריך חברות
Pacific Life
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Pacific Life משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Pacific Life נע בין $48,124 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$331,650 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Pacific Life. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אקטואר
Median $148K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K
אנליסט עסקי
$119K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
אנליסט נתונים
$82.9K
מדען נתונים
$79.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$48.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$332K
יועץ ניהולי
$254K
מנהל מוצר
$218K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$191K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Pacific Life הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $331,650. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Pacific Life הוא $133,421.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Pacific Life

חברות קשורות

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Lincoln National
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים