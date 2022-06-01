מדריך חברות
PacBio
PacBio משכורות

טווח המשכורת של PacBio נע בין $100,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$276,375 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של PacBio. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $205K
אנליסט עסקי
$186K
מדען נתונים
$248K

מהנדס חומרה
$149K
מהנדס מכונות
$101K
מנהל פרויקטים
$276K
מכירות
$105K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-PacBio הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $276,375. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-PacBio הוא $186,065.

