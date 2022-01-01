מדריך חברות
OZON
OZON משכורות

טווח המשכורת של OZON נע בין $6,942 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$134,670 עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה העליון.

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

מהנדס תוכנה בחזית

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס Android

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט נתונים
17 $24K
18 $37K
מנהל מוצר
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
מדען נתונים
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
מעצב מוצר
Median $26K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $24.1K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
Median $50.3K
רואה חשבון
$30.3K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$101K
פיתוח עסקי
$18.1K
שירות לקוחות
$135K
אנליסט פיננסי
$37.1K
מהנדס חומרה
$20.9K
משאבי אנוש
Median $29.5K
שיווק
$6.9K
מנהל פרויקטים
$32.3K
תפעול הכנסות
$19.2K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$82.5K
כותב טכני
$15.7K
תגמול כולל
$19.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-OZON הוא שירות לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $134,670. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-OZON הוא $38,065.

