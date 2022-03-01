מדריך חברות
Oyster HR
Oyster HR משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Oyster HR נע בין $98,999 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$235,620 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Oyster HR. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

משאבי אנוש
$166K
שיווק
$236K
מעצב מוצר
$99.7K

מנהל מוצר
$148K
מהנדס תוכנה
$99K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$149K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Oyster HR es שיווק at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $235,620. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Oyster HR es $148,377.

