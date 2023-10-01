מדריך חברות
Nationale-Nederlanden
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Nationale-Nederlanden משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Nationale-Nederlanden נע בין $80,126 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$175,808 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Nationale-Nederlanden. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80.1K
מדען נתונים
$81.7K
מנהל תוכנית
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$131K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is $106,199.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Nationale-Nederlanden

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים