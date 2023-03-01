מדריך חברות
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של National Institutes of Health נע בין $74,625 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$167,280 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של National Institutes of Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $90K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט עסקי
$74.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$167K
מהנדס מכונות
$80.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$157K
מנהל פרויקטים
$149K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-National Institutes of Health הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $167,280. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-National Institutes of Health הוא $149,625.

