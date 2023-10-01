National Institute of Standards and Technology משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של National Institute of Standards and Technology נע בין $60,300 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$195,020 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של National Institute of Standards and Technology. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

מהנדס חומרה
$129K
מהנדס אופטיקה
$82.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$195K
שאלות נפוצות

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på National Institute of Standards and Technology är מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $195,020. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på National Institute of Standards and Technology är $105,880.

