מדריך חברות
National Grid
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

National Grid משכורות

טווח המשכורת של National Grid נע בין $61,152 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס כימיה בקצה התחתון ל-$238,800 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של National Grid. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $154K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $142K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
אנליסט נתונים
Median $73.4K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $100K
מהנדס כימיה
$61.2K
מהנדס אזרחי
$148K
מהנדס חשמל
$163K
משאבי אנוש
$114K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$80.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$101K
מנהל מוצר
$114K
מנהל תוכנית
$163K
מנהל פרויקטים
$115K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$153K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$239K
אדריכל פתרונות
$227K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$159K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-National Grid הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $238,800. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-National Grid הוא $130,800.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור National Grid

חברות קשורות

  • Accenture
  • IGT
  • Arrival
  • Swisscom
  • Aviva plc
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים