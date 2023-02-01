מדריך חברות
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada משכורות

טווח המשכורת של National Bank of Canada נע בין $52,273 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$135,245 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של National Bank of Canada. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $75.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $82.5K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $58.6K

אנליסט עסקי
$53K
אנליסט נתונים
$52.3K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$79K
מדען נתונים
$78.3K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$63.9K
בנקאי השקעות
$93.9K
מנהל מוצר
$88.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$108K
מנהל פרויקטים
$74.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$135K
אדריכל פתרונות
$94.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$98K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-National Bank of Canada הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $135,245. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-National Bank of Canada הוא $79,000.

