Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Morgan Stanley נע בין $22,432 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$399,990 עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Morgan Stanley. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס נתונים

אנליסט עסקי
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
בנקאי השקעות
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
מדען נתונים
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

חוקר כמותי

מנהל מוצר
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
אנליסט פיננסי
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $135K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $135K
רואה חשבון
Median $115K
משאבי אנוש
Median $160K
משפטי
Median $187K
שיווק
Median $120K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $94.1K

אדריכל נתונים

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$99.5K
תפעול עסקי
$91.5K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$296K
פיתוח עסקי
$92.5K
שירות לקוחות
$50.1K
הצלחת לקוחות
$49.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$58.6K
מהנדס חומרה
$400K
יועץ ניהולי
$60.3K
תפעול שיווקי
$63.5K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$129K
מנהל תוכנית
$196K
מגייס
$161K
ענייני רגולציה
$149K
מכירות
$151K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$79.6K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$125K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$99.5K
הון סיכון
$121K

עמית

אנליסט

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Morgan Stanley הוא מהנדס חומרה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $399,990. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Morgan Stanley הוא $124,833.

