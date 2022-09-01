מדריך חברות
Middesk
Middesk משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Middesk נע בין $144,275 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$199,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Middesk. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

תפעול עסקי
$144K
אנליסט עסקי
$157K
מדען נתונים
$175K

מהנדס תוכנה
$199K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Middesk הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $199,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Middesk הוא $166,100.

משאבים אחרים