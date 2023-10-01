מדריך חברות
Metyis
Metyis משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Metyis נע בין $34,386 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$164,063 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Metyis. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $58.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$34.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$164K

מנהל מוצר
$133K
מהנדס מכירות
$80.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$63.8K
אדריכל פתרונות
$73K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Metyis הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $164,063. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Metyis הוא $73,013.

