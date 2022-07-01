מדריך חברות
Metropolis Technologies
Metropolis Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Metropolis Technologies נע בין $74,625 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$295,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Metropolis Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $295K
אנליסט פיננסי
$74.6K
מנהל מוצר
$199K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$86.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Metropolis Technologies הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $295,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Metropolis Technologies הוא $142,525.

