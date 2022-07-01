מדריך חברות
    • אודות

    Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare.

    http://www.medici.md
    אתר אינטרנט
    2016
    שנת הקמה
    150
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

