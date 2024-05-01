מדריך חברות
MediaMarktSaturn
MediaMarktSaturn משכורות

טווח המשכורת של MediaMarktSaturn נע בין $6,997 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$136,923 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של MediaMarktSaturn. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $88.2K

מהנדס נתונים

רואה חשבון
$41.5K
מדען נתונים
$68.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
מנהל מוצר
$104K
מנהל פרויקטים
$41.1K
מכירות
$7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$137K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-MediaMarktSaturn הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $136,923. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-MediaMarktSaturn הוא $68,902.

