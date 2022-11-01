מדריך חברות
MediaKind
MediaKind משכורות

טווח המשכורת של MediaKind נע בין $48,019 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$402,000 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של MediaKind. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/24/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$179K
מכירות
$402K
מהנדס תוכנה
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
אדריכל פתרונות
$48K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$70.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-MediaKind הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $402,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-MediaKind הוא $179,100.

