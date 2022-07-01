MediaAlpha משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של MediaAlpha נע בין $84,575 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$228,135 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של MediaAlpha. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/24/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$184K
מכירות
$84.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$228K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$129K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-MediaAlpha הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $228,135. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-MediaAlpha הוא $156,475.

