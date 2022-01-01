מדריך חברות
Medallia
Medallia משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Medallia נע בין $68,072 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$298,500 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Medallia. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/23/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
Median $193K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $95.7K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $140K

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$266K
אנליסט עסקי
$94.1K
שירות לקוחות
$269K
הצלחת לקוחות
$119K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$239K
מדען נתונים
$119K
אנליסט פיננסי
$122K
יועץ ניהולי
$241K
שיווק
$167K
תפעול שיווקי
$166K
מעצב מוצר
$127K
מנהל תוכנית
$119K
מנהל פרויקטים
$68.1K
מגייס
$81.6K
מכירות
$299K
מהנדס מכירות
$210K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$134K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$227K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Medallia הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $298,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Medallia הוא $140,000.

משאבים אחרים