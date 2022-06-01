מדריך חברות
Medable
Medable משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Medable נע בין $120,600 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$333,660 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Medable. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/23/2025

$160K

אנליסט פיננסי
$125K
מעצב מוצר
$294K
מנהל מוצר
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
מהנדס תוכנה
$128K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$334K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$121K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Medable is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medable is $139,553.

