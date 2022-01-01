מדריך חברות
McKinsey
McKinsey משכורות

טווח המשכורת של McKinsey נע בין $8,033 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$467,895 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של McKinsey. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס נתונים

אנליסט עסקי
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

מדען נתונים
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

אינפורמטיקה רפואית

מנהל מוצר
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
מעצב מוצר
Median $205K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

אנליסט נתונים
Median $130K
הון סיכון
Median $212K

עמית

אנליסט

אדריכל פתרונות
Median $277K

אדריכל נתונים

אדריכל ענן

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $275K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
Median $223K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $230K
רואה חשבון
$102K

רואה חשבון טכני

אקטואר
$236K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$8K
תפעול עסקי
$216K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$313K
פיתוח עסקי
$342K
אנליסט פיננסי
$246K

אנליסט סיכונים

משאבי אנוש
$40.5K
בנקאי השקעות
$216K
שיווק
$33.8K
מהנדס מכונות
$127K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$287K
מנהל תוכנית
$161K
מנהל פרויקטים
$184K
מגייס
Median $130K
מהנדס מכירות
$225K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$116K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$129K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at McKinsey is יועץ ניהולי at the Associate Partner level with a yearly total compensation of $467,895. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey is $213,239.

