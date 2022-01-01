מדריך חברות
McCain Foods
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

McCain Foods משכורות

טווח המשכורת של McCain Foods נע בין $21,025 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$121,605 עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של McCain Foods. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$67.7K
אנליסט עסקי
$65.9K
אנליסט נתונים
$122K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$65.8K
מכירות
$46.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$21K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at McCain Foods is אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McCain Foods is $65,848.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור McCain Foods

חברות קשורות

  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים