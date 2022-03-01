מדריך חברות
M.C. Dean
M.C. Dean משכורות

טווח המשכורת של M.C. Dean נע בין $79,600 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$135,675 עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של M.C. Dean. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $105K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $85.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$136K

מהנדס חשמל
$110K
מהנדס חומרה
$81.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$79.6K
מעצב מוצר
$131K
מנהל פרויקטים
$129K
אדריכל פתרונות
$94.5K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$101K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-M.C. Dean הוא אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $135,675. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-M.C. Dean הוא $102,750.

