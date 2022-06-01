מדריך חברות
Luminant
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Luminant שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Luminant is a Texas-based electric utility. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Future Holdings Corporation.Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy, is a competitive power generation business, including mining, wholesale marketing and trading, and development operations. Luminant has nearly 17,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 MW fueled by nuclear power and 8,000 MW fueled by coal. The company is a large purchaser of wind-generated electricity. Vistra Energy is a premier Texas-based energy company focused on the competitive energy and power generation markets through operation as the largest retailer of electricity and generator in the growing Texas market.

    luminant.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1882
    שנת הקמה
    2,250
    מספר עובדים
    $500M-$1B
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Luminant

    חברות קשורות

    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים