Loblaw Digital משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Loblaw Digital נע בין $46,638 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$142,244 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Loblaw Digital. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/31/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $66.9K
Software Engineer II $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Staff Software Engineer $122K

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $114K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $92K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $142K
מדען נתונים
Median $91.9K
אנליסט עסקי
$51.6K
פיתוח עסקי
$105K
אנליסט נתונים
$71.7K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$132K
שיווק
$115K
מעצב מוצר
$97K
מנהל פרויקטים
$46.6K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$98.4K
שאלות נפוצות

