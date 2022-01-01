מדריך חברות
loanDepot
loanDepot משכורות

טווח המשכורת של loanDepot נע בין $81,590 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$162,185 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של loanDepot. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/31/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$81.6K
מדען נתונים
$89.6K
משאבי אנוש
$149K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$141K
מהנדס תוכנה
$162K
שאלות נפוצות

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos loanDepot er מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $162,185. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos loanDepot er $140,700.

משאבים אחרים