מדריך חברות
Live Nation Entertainment
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Live Nation Entertainment משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Live Nation Entertainment נע בין $60,388 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$181,090 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Live Nation Entertainment. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/31/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

שיווק
Median $80K
רואה חשבון
$84.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$96.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
אנליסט פיננסי
$60.4K
מעצב מוצר
$121K
מנהל מוצר
$181K
מהנדס תוכנה
$153K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$179K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Live Nation Entertainment הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $181,090. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Live Nation Entertainment הוא $108,540.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Live Nation Entertainment

חברות קשורות

  • Ticketmaster
  • Activision
  • Comcast
  • Skillz
  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים