L3Harris
L3Harris משכורות

טווח המשכורת של L3Harris נע בין $34,387 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$170,833 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של L3Harris. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס תקשורת

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס תוכנה בייצור

מהנדס מערכות

מהנדס חומרה
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

מהנדס FPGA

מהנדס תדרי רדיו

מהנדס מכונות
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

מהנדס חשמל
Median $145K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $81K
מדען נתונים
Median $123K
מנהל תוכנית
Median $150K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $80K
מנהל מוצר
Median $98K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $108K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $155K

אדריכל נתונים

רואה חשבון
$60.2K
מהנדס אווירוחלל
$141K
אנליסט עסקי
$67.7K
פיתוח עסקי
$102K
אנליסט נתונים
$79.6K
משאבי אנוש
$118K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$148K
מהנדס אופטיקה
$92K
מעצב מוצר
$86.4K
מהנדס מכירות
$34.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$105K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$169K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-L3Harris הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Scientist Software Engineering level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $170,833. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-L3Harris הוא $106,413.

