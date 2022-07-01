מדריך חברות
Kyruus
Kyruus משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Kyruus נע בין $135,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$184,075 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kyruus. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$176K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$184K

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kyruus הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $184,075. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kyruus הוא $175,875.

