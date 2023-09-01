מדריך חברות
Kubrick Group
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Kubrick Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Kubrick Group נע בין $41,583 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$134,838 עבור כותב טכני בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kubrick Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $41.6K

מהנדס נתונים

מדען נתונים
$67.8K
מעצב גרפי
$82.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
אדריכל פתרונות
$58.4K
כותב טכני
$135K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kubrick Group הוא כותב טכני at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $134,838. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kubrick Group הוא $67,795.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Kubrick Group

חברות קשורות

  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים