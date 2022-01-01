מדריך חברות
Kroger משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Kroger נע בין $33,446 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$211,050 עבור תפעול שיווקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Kroger. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס נתונים

מנהל מוצר
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
מעצב מוצר
Median $135K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $99.5K
מדען נתונים
Median $118K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $170K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $186K
רואה חשבון
$80.6K

רואה חשבון טכני

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$50.7K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$126K
אנליסט עסקי
$33.4K
שירות לקוחות
$78.6K
הצלחת לקוחות
$75.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$60.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$95.5K
יועץ ניהולי
$191K
שיווק
$94.3K
תפעול שיווקי
$211K
מנהל תוכנית
$169K
מגייס
$74.9K
מכירות
$86.7K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$69.7K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$191K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Kroger הוא תפעול שיווקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $211,050. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Kroger הוא $112,381.

