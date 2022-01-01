מדריך חברות
Jobvite
Jobvite משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Jobvite נע בין $19,869 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$320,888 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jobvite. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$48.4K
מכירות
$321K
מהנדס תוכנה
$19.9K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Jobvite הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $320,888. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jobvite הוא $48,379.

