Jitterbit
Jitterbit משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Jitterbit נע בין $79,884 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$196,000 עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jitterbit. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$178K
אנליסט פיננסי
$196K
מהנדס תוכנה
$174K

אדריכל פתרונות
$79.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Jitterbit הוא אנליסט פיננסי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $196,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jitterbit הוא $176,115.

